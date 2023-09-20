Litton 'trying to find out' form in NZ series

Litton Das hasn't been in the best of forms in 2023. In a World Cup year, his ODI average of 22.37 has been a concern for team Tigers. As another home series knocks on the door, with the World Cup in sight, Litton said he is trying to find out what's wrong with his batting and come back to form with some runs.

Litton will lead the side in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from Thursday as most of the World Cup-bound players have been rested. While it may seem a dead rubber series to most, Litton will have a goal to find his scoring form before the all-important World Cup next month.



"Look, I'm trying and practicing regularly. I'm trying to find out (what's wrong), I hope I can make a comeback soon," Litton said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"It's not about lack of confidence. I'm trying. Let's see what happens."

New Zealand have some quality pacers in Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson in the series, even though Tim Southee is out due to a thumb injury. His average of 16 against left-handed pacers is also concerning.

A batter needs to train in the nets to get his rhythm back. But Litton said he didn't get enough time to practice, all he's having to do is psychological work before the series.

"There's hardly any time to work (in nets). All I'm having to do is mental preparations, playing mind games. Let's see what I can do with this," he said.

"I couldn't do anything technically as we couldn't train last day (due to rain). We may have to play the match without any practice."