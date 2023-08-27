Litton-less Tigers leave country for Asia Cup

Bangladesh men's cricket team will leave the country on Sunday for Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup starting on 30 August. Opening batter Litton Das, who is down with a fever, is staying back and is likely to head to Sri Lanka once he recovers.

"Litton is suffering from fever although he has tested negative for dengue. He will leave [for Sri Lanka] after his recovery. If he doesn't come round on time, we have to think of replacements," said the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.

Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who has replaced injured Ebadot Hossain in the squad, will join the team on Monday.

His fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed sought blessing from his countrymen before leaving for the multinational tournament.

"Our main goal is to play the final of the Asia Cup. If we can do that, it will be a big achievement for the team," he said.

"Of course we want to win the tournament. The most important thing is to play good cricket. It's possible to win the tournament if all of us give our best. Please play for us so that we may give our best," Taskin stated.