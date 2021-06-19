'The legend shall live on': India's sport stars pay respect to Milkha Singh

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 03:09 pm

Related News

'The legend shall live on': India's sport stars pay respect to Milkha Singh

Singh's passing comes as a huge loss to India and its sporting fraternity, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri and many more playing their respect to 'The Flying Sikh'.

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 03:09 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

The legendary Milkha Singh, the man who introduced track and field to India, passed at the age of 91 late on Friday night after a prolonged battle with Covid-19. Singh, who contracted the virus last month but was then discharged from Chandigarh's Fortis Hospital, was hospitalised again at the PGIMER earlier this month and was showing improvement.

But his health began deteriorating from Thursday, as he developed fever, along with dipping oxygen levels. And five days after losing his wife Nirmal Kaur to Covid, Singh, who fought the virus with tremendous grit and courage, unfortunately, lost the battle.

Singh's passing comes as a huge loss to India and its sporting fraternity, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Saina Nehwal, Sunil Chhetri and many more playing their respect to 'The Flying Sikh'.

Singh was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist, and he never lost the crown of being independent India's greatest track athlete. He won four gold medals at the Asian Games and was a 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Singh missed the 400m bronze at the 1960 Rome Olympics when the athletic world, not just India, had taken a medal as certain. That run in Rome remains the gold standard for Indians. No Indian has won a medal in the 14 editions since then.

Others

Milkha Singh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni