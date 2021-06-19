When Milkha Singh finished a close 4th & missed out on an Olympic medal

When Milkha Singh finished a close 4th & missed out on an Olympic medal

Milkha set a new national record in the race but it was a heartbreaking finish for him and the entire nation.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

India has never won a medal in the track and field discipline in Olympic Games. Over the years there have been only two Indian sprinters, who have come within a whisker of standing at the podium at an Olympics, Milkha Singh and PT Usha.

Singh, the reigning Asian Games champion in the 400-metre distance, was one of the favourites to win a medal owing to his performances in continental events and also his strong outing in the heats before qualifying for the final.

He was part of the trio that set the pace in the race and looked good for a medal till a little past the halfway mark. Otis Davis of the USA and Carl Kaufmann of Germany sped to the first and second position after that.

Malcolm Spence of South Africa went past Milkha Singh and won the bronze medal, which was decided by a photo finish. Milkha set a new national record in the race but it was a heartbreaking finish for him and the entire nation.

