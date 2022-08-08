Lack of self belief cost Man Utd: Ten Hag

Sports

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

Lack of self belief cost Man Utd: Ten Hag

"We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team."

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 04:28 pm
Lack of self belief cost Man Utd: Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said a lack of self belief cost his side on Sunday as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener.

Brighton's Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half before an Alexis Mac Allister own goal gave United a glimmer of hope in the 68th minute, but Brighton held on for their first ever win at Old Trafford. 

"I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team.

"We came back in the second half and we had to believe on the pitch and that was good to see. They have to deal with those setbacks and give themselves belief because they are really good players."

Ten Hag defended his decision to start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, saying the Portugal international was not ready to play a full match after skipping United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Christian Eriksen was instead deployed as a 'false nine', with Ronaldo coming on in the 53rd minute.

"If there was an available striker, I would have played him," Ten Hag said. "Ronaldo is now maybe for 10 days in team training and too short for 90 minutes, so that is the reason we didn't start him.

"We considered Marcus Rashford as a striker but he had a really good season on the left side and he had two really good chances, but the typical nine wasn't available today."

United next face Brentford in the league on August 13.

Football

manchester united / Erik ten Hag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

12h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla