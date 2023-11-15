Kohli, Iyer tons take India to record total of 397-4 against battered Black Caps

India posted a mammoth total of 397/4 in their 50 overs in the first semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday thanks to the twin tons of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. This total was the highest total scored by any team in a knockout match of the World Cup, overtaking New Zealand's 393/6.

Forget the number of runs India scored against New Zealand in the first innings in a World Cup semi-final where they're playing for revenge.

It was the Virat Kohli show as he turned this into his own playground of breaking two of the toughest records in cricket in front of a packed house and a pantheon of cricket greats including Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar.; football superstar David Beckham was also present, his first-ever visit to India.

In 'the little master' Tendulkar's home ground, Kohli broke two of his records, the most number of hundreds in ODIs, and the most number of runs in a single World Cup edition.

Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition which was the record for 20 years and Kohli now has 711 runs.

As a result, the man who many call 'king' scored his 50th ODI hundred, a new world record, overtaking Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds.

Kohli scored 117 from 113 balls in an innings that had nine boundaries and two sixes and tops the table for the most runs scored this World Cup.

Captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma was also among the records, as he hit four sixes in his quickfire innings of 47 from just 29 balls.

Those four sixes helped 'the hitman' Rohit become the batter to hit the most number of sixes in World Cup history with 50 sixes, overtaking Chris Gayle.

In the midst of it all, Shreyas Iyer scored his second World Cup ton in as many matches.

It was another fast-paced hard-hitting one as he scored 105 from just 70 balls in an innings that had eight sixes and four boundaries.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee conceded 100 runs with the ball in his 10 overs while managing three wickets.