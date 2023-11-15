Kohli, Iyer tons take India to record total of 397-4 against battered Black Caps

Sports

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Kohli, Iyer tons take India to record total of 397-4 against battered Black Caps

It was the Virat Kohli show as he turned this into his own playground of breaking two of the toughest records in cricket in front of a packed house and a pantheon of cricket greats including Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar.; football superstar David Beckham was also present, his first-ever visit to India.

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 06:34 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India posted a mammoth total of 397/4 in their 50 overs in the first semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday thanks to the twin tons of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. This total was the highest total scored by any team in a knockout match of the World Cup, overtaking New Zealand's 393/6.

Forget the number of runs India scored against New Zealand in the first innings in a World Cup semi-final where they're playing for revenge.

It was the Virat Kohli show as he turned this into his own playground of breaking two of the toughest records in cricket in front of a packed house and a pantheon of cricket greats including Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar.; football superstar David Beckham was also present, his first-ever visit to India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In 'the little master' Tendulkar's home ground, Kohli broke two of his records, the most number of hundreds in ODIs, and the most number of runs in a single World Cup edition.

Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition which was the record for 20 years and Kohli now has 711 runs.

As a result, the man who many call 'king' scored his 50th ODI hundred, a new world record, overtaking Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds. 

Kohli scored 117 from 113 balls in an innings that had nine boundaries and two sixes and tops the table for the most runs scored this World Cup. 

Captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma was also among the records, as he hit four sixes in his quickfire innings of 47 from just 29 balls.

Those four sixes helped 'the hitman' Rohit become the batter to hit the most number of sixes in World Cup history with 50 sixes, overtaking Chris Gayle. 

In the midst of it all, Shreyas Iyer scored his second World Cup ton in as many matches.

It was another fast-paced hard-hitting one as he scored 105 from just 70 balls in an innings that had eight sixes and four boundaries.  

For New Zealand, Tim Southee conceded 100 runs with the ball in his 10 overs while managing three wickets.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli / Shreyas Iyer / ICC World Cup 2023 / India Cricket Team / IND vs NZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

1h | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy