Kessie joins Saudi's Al Ahli from Barcelona

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on Wednesday joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahli in a 12.5 million euro move from Barcelona, the teams announced.

Al Ahli have already signed Brazilian star Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

The 26-year-old spent one season at Barcelona after joining from AC Milan where he won the Serie A title in 2022.