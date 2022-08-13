Barca register four new signings after triggering final 'economic lever'

Sports

Reuters
13 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 03:17 pm

Barcelona have registered four of their newly signed players ahead of their opening game of the season at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, a LaLiga source has told Reuters.

Midfielder Franck Kessie, defender Andreas Christensen and forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are now available to face Rayo Vallecano, though Jules Kounde still needs clearance.

Barca had to meet LaLiga's salary cap to register their new signings but several "economic levers" including new investment deals released funding after the final lever was triggered.

Barcelona would have to free up the so-called salary mass to register 23-year-old France defender Kounde.

LaLiga restrictions also affected players who renewed deals in the close season but forward Ousmane Dembele and defensive midfielder Sergi Roberto have also been registered.

Barcelona have been using several mechanisms to increase their revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfil LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

The club said on Friday they had sold a 24.5% stake in their audiovisual studio to production company Orpheus Media for 100 million euros to raise funds.

Barca last month signed a deal with digital fan token firm Socios.com to sell 25% of their stake in Barca Studios.

