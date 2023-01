Pakistan held on to draw the second Test Friday against New Zealand in Karachi, with the two-match series ending 0-0.

Scores: New Zealand 1st innings 449 and 277-5 (T. Blundell 74, T. Bracewell 74). Pakistan 408 and 305-9 (Sarfaraz 118; Bracewell 4-75).

Full report to follow..