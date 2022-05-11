Jose Mourinho admits he still likes Man Utd 'very much'

Jose Mourinho insists that he still has an affection for Manchester United despite being sacked by the club back in 2018.

The Portuguese coach became the Red Devils' manager in 2016 and won three trophies in his first season in charge, with United not winning any major silverware since.

United struggled in Mourinho's second season yet managed to finish second in the Premier League with 81 points, but a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign saw him dismissed and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nevertheless, the current Roma coach insists that he wishes United the best and that he cherishes his time in Manchester.

"We won together three titles at Man Utd, unfortunately the last three titles of Man Utd. And I say unfortunately because, yes, I like the club very very much and I wish the club the best. But we won three titles together so everything went very well," he told Sky Sports.

Roma have been linked with a move for Nemanja Matic, who Mourinho signed at both Chelsea and Man Utd. The Serbian's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and he has confirmed he will not be signing a new one, but Mourinho refused to be drawn on speculation.

"I never like to speak abut players. I don't think it's good for me, for the club, for the players," Mourinho added. "Everybody knows my relationship with Nemanja, he's one of the guys I trust. We won together at United too, he's a fantastic player but that's a kind of answer that's not good for me or the player.