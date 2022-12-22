Jofra Archer called up for South Africa ODIs

Sports

AFP
22 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Jofra Archer called up for South Africa ODIs

The 27-year-old Barbados-born quick last played for England in a Twenty20 international against India at Ahmedabad in March 2021, but it is more than two years since the most recent of his 13 ODIs.

AFP
22 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Jofra Archer was recalled by England for the first time in over a year after being named Thursday in a 14-strong squad for an upcoming three-match one-day international series in South Africa.

Sussex fast bowler Archer was one of the stars of England's 2019 50-over World Cup triumph but his career has since been blighted by elbow and back injuries.

The 27-year-old Barbados-born quick last played for England in a Twenty20 international against India at Ahmedabad in March 2021, but it is more than two years since the most recent of his 13 ODIs.

But having missed the whole of the 2022 English season through injury, Archer played for the second-string England Lions in a warm-up match against the Test side in Abu Dhabi last month ahead of their 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Just six balls into the practice match, Archer hit Zak Crawley on the helmet with a bouncer.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Thursday said Archer was "recovering well from an elbow injury and is expected to return to international cricket in South Africa next month".

Meanwhile rising star Harry Brook, fresh from three superb Test hundreds in Pakistan, has been called into an ODI squad for the first time.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with two fixtures in Bloemfontein starting on January 27 before the final game takes place in Kimberley on February 1.

England ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire, capt and wkt), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Northamptonshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Cricket

Jofra Archer / England Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

6h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI