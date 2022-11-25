Iran in pole position for last 16 after incredible win over Wales

Iran were absolutely demolished by England in the opening game in the Qatar World Cup and they had to be at their best to return to winning ways against an opposition of almost the same strength - Wales. The game was heading towards a draw before a double strike in the injury time ensured the highest-ranked Asian team were off the mark in the tournament.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored from the range with a thunderous strike and became the first player this World Cup to score outside the box. Ramin Rezaeian's goal at the 100-minute mark meant Iran won the match 2-0.

Wales were down to 10 men when their goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became only the third keeper in World Cups to get a red card in the 86th minute.

Wales looked up to their most capped player Gareth Bale but their talisman ended the match with fewer touches than any other player in the match.

Iran will be up against the USA next week and if they can continue playing in this fashion, they should be through. England are currently topping Group B with three points from one match. Iran are also on three points but they have played two. USA and Wales are on third and fourth position respectively with one point each but Wales have played two while USA played one.