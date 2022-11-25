Iran in pole position for last 16 after incredible win over Wales

Sports

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 07:10 pm

Related News

Iran in pole position for last 16 after incredible win over Wales

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored from the range with a thunderous strike and became the first player this World Cup to score outside the box. Ramin Rezaeian's goal at the 100-minute mark meant Iran won the match 2-0.

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 07:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran were absolutely demolished by England in the opening game in the Qatar World Cup and they had to be at their best to return to winning ways against an opposition of almost the same strength - Wales. The game was heading towards a draw before a double strike in the injury time ensured the highest-ranked Asian team were off the mark in the tournament. 

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored from the range with a thunderous strike and became the first player this World Cup to score outside the box. Ramin Rezaeian's goal at the 100-minute mark meant Iran won the match 2-0.

Wales were down to 10 men when their goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey became only the third keeper in World Cups to get a red card in the 86th minute.

Wales looked up to their most capped player Gareth Bale but their talisman ended the match with fewer touches than any other player in the match. 

Iran will be up against the USA next week and if they can continue playing in this fashion, they should be through.  England are currently topping Group B with three points from one match.  Iran are also on three points but they have played two. USA and Wales are on third and fourth position respectively with one point each but  Wales have played two while USA played one.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Iran football / Wales football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

5h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

8h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

1h | Videos
Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

3h | Videos
Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

10h | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court