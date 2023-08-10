Iniesta opens 'new page' with Emirates

Sports

AFP
10 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Iniesta opens 'new page' with Emirates

Iniesta announced in May that he was leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan earlier than expected after spending large parts of the J-League season on the bench.

AFP
10 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spanish football legend Andres Iniesta on Wednesday became the latest marquee name to commit his career finale to the Gulf by signing for Emirates FC despite having already turned 39.

Iniesta announced in May that he was leaving Vissel Kobe in Japan earlier than expected after spending large parts of the J-League season on the bench.

"This is another very important step in my career after the long years spent in Barcelona and then in Japan," World Cup and European Championship winner Iniesta said at an official ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah.

"I am here to open a new page and I will do everything possible to achieve the best results with my team.

"I have always done my best with Barcelona and Vissel Kobe, and I will do the same here."

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018 after 16 years at Barcelona where he won the Champions League four times and La Liga on nine occasions.

He also played in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph and the 2008 and 2012 European Championship victories.

With Vissel Kobe, Iniesta won the Emperor's Cup in 2019, the Japanese Super Cup in 2020 and led his team to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Emirates FC have had their ups and downs in recent years, winning the Emirates Cup and Super Cup in 2020, while being relegated in the same season to the Second Division.

Iniesta, who will wear the number eight shirt at his new club, "will stay with us for years to come", said Emirates FC chairman Youssef Al Batran.

Iniesta is the latest star to join the exodus to the energy-rich Gulf where Saudi Arabia has been setting the pace with the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez.

Football

Andres Iniesta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil