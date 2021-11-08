"He's a perfect fit" - Iniesta backs Xavi to do well as Barca manager

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes former teammate Xavi Hernandez is the right person to take over the managerial reins at the Camp Nou. Xavi was announced as the Catalans' new manager on November 6.

Barcelona are undergoing a tumultuous period and were being managed by interim boss Sergi Barjuan prior to Xavi's arrival. The club sacked Ronald Koeman on October 27 following a string of poor results that have left the club ninth in La Liga.

Many have backed Xavi's credentials as a manager and believe he will be the ideal fit for the Barcelona hotseat. His former Barcelona and Spain team-mate Andres Iniesta has also lent him support as he takes charge of the Catalans.

🗣️: "Xavi fits perfectly. Not only because he knows the club, but because he is prepared. That is the most important thing, not only because of what he represents as Xavi, but also as a coach and how he is prepared to face this challenge"

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Daily Mail), Iniesta said:

"He's prepared for this, and he's been preparing and he's trained. He's a perfect fit, that's for sure. Not just because of what he knows about the club, but because he's prepared for it."

The midfielder, who won seven La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues playing alongside Xavi for Barcelona, also wished him luck with the new challenge.

"That's important, not just because of what he represents as player, but as a coach. He is ready to face this challenge. I wish him all the luck in the world and I am convinced he will be fine because he's ready and very excited for the challenge."