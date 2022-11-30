'If leaker gets out, it's his last day in team': Courtois' stern response to reports of fight between Hazard and de Bruyne

Belgium endured a poor outing in their second group game of the FIFA World Cup against Morocco. The side had a goalless outing as it conceded two, facing its first defeat in the tournament; with the loss, Belgium have three points in two games and face a must-win situation in their final match against Croatia (4 points).

Following Belgium's loss, a report from news outlet RTL suggested that leading Belgium players Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne engaged in a verbal fight in the dressing room; however, the side's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up with a stern response to the report.

Courtois, who addressed the press conference ahead of the game against Croatia, stated that no such incident took place but there were conversations over the side's poor outing.

"There are no problems in the team, it's just an external attempt to create internal problems. Of course, after a defeat, nobody is happy, but it brings us even closer because we know that we will have to give everything on the lawn on Thursday," said the goalkeeper, as quoted by Belgian news outlet Walfoot.

"I was the first furious after the match, you saw the images (smile). But the problem is that there are too many lies around the group, in the press, on social networks, and everything the world takes it for granted," he asserts. "As a group, we can't let this negativism affect us. Even if certain things have to be said."

Courtois further said if the identity of the one "leaking" the news is out, they will have their "last day" in the Belgium team.

"We said things to each other, and sometimes it feels good. I don't think we missed it, but it's one thing to talk to each other at the table or individually or to talk in a group, to solve everything together. The problem , it's that what's said in the press isn't always the truth. Whoever leaked this? We don't need to know that. If it gets out, it's his last day in the national team," said Courtois.