'I Wish To Play For Royal Challengers Bangalore': Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub

Sports

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:26 pm

'I Wish To Play For Royal Challengers Bangalore': Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub

He gained notoriety while playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 06:26 pm
&#039;I Wish To Play For Royal Challengers Bangalore&#039;: Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub

A young Pakistani cricketer named Saim Ayub has shown interest in playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the Indian Premier League. (IPL).

The left-handed Ayub praised the 34-year-old Kohli as a "legend" and "one of the best athletes in the world."

He gained notoriety while playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

Ayub, a 20-year-old cricketer who also recently played in a T20I series against Afghanistan, has expressed respect for Indian player Virat Kohli. Ayub claimed that he had followed Kohli's career for quite some time. Kohli, widely regarded as one of the best batters in the world, has inspired many aspiring cricketers with his on-field exploits. Ayub is one of those cricketers who looks up to Kohli as a role model and source of motivation.

"I wish to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, I follow the IPL too. I love their kit and Virat Kohli plays for them too. I admire Virat bhai's journey from a youngster to a legend and he's one of the best athletes in the world," Saim Ayub was quoted as saying on the Nadir Ali podcast.

Saim Ayub, a cricketer who started games alongside Babar Azam in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), recently talked about the experience. He lauded Babar Azam's abilities and referred to him as a "team player." Saim Ayub claimed that working with Babar Azam in the field was a tremendous educational experience for him. The two players had a strong PSL partnership and were able to contribute a respectable total for their club.

"I wished to bat with Babar bhai. When I scored a fifty against Lahore Qalandars in PSL, Babar bhai was appreciating me on the other hand. We opened and I scored fifty in front of him" Saim Ayub was quoted as saying on the Nadir Ali podcast.

Cricket

