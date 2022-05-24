I wanted to stay in France, says PSG's Mbappe after rejecting Real Madrid

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

I wanted to stay in France, says PSG's Mbappe after rejecting Real Madrid

Amid Real's interest, Mbappe signed a contract extension with PSG last week that will keep the 23-year-old tied with the French club until 2025. 

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 10:41 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe said he was convinced last year was the right time to leave Paris St Germain and join Real Madrid but the France forward said the call of home led to him signing a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

Amid Real's interest, Mbappe signed a contract extension with PSG last week that will keep the 23-year-old tied with the French club until 2025. 

Real had pursued Mbappe last year when he had a year left on his contract and though they had reported bids as high as 200 million euros ($213 million) rejected last summer, they were ready to wait and sign him for free this year.

"It's always been a difficult decision... I wanted time to make the right decision. I didn't have any issues with pressure because I've been living with that since I was 14," Mbappe told reporters on Monday.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. I was convinced that was the best decision at the time. The context is different now, in sporting terms and personal terms

"France is the country where I grew up, I've always lived here and leaving wasn't right... The sporting project has changed as well, that made me want to stay, I don't think my story is over yet."

Mbappe said he made his much-awaited decision last week but the club told him not to tell his team mates as they wanted to keep it a secret and surprise the world.

"I made the decision before the call with (Real president) Florenitno Perez," Mbappe said.

"I have lots of respect for him and for Real Madrid. They wanted to do a lot to make me happy. So I thank them for that... I'd like to thank Real fans.

"I hope they'll understand the fact I've chosen to stay in my country. The reality is I'm French. As a Frenchman, I want to stay here and take France towards the top, take this club and league forwards."

When asked if he wanted to be PSG captain, Mbappe said: "We have one here, so I'm not taking the armband from Marquinhos, he deserves it. I don't need to be the captain to give my point of view and set an example on the pitch."

Mbappe also said nobody had made any fuss about image rights.

"To be honest, we've spoken for months about the sporting project and just for a few minutes we spoke about the money and sporting image (rights)," he added.

 

'LALIGA ISN'T THE SAME'

LaLiga had reacted angrily to Mbappe's contract extension, saying it would file a complaint against PSG to European soccer's governing body Uefa, saying the deal "attacks the economic stability" of European football.

But PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said it was a case of sour grapes as the Spanish league had lost its sheen.

"I think the president of our league can respond to that. Maybe it's a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than LaLiga," Al-Khelaifi said.

"I think this is a positive thing for us and Ligue 1. LaLiga isn't the same as three or four years ago. I think it's fantastic for France, we're keeping the best player in the world in France.

"Last week everyone thought we lost him. We were not sure, to be honest, but I've always believed in him and his family."

Al-Khelaifi refused to reveal if Mbappe's contract was the biggest in the history of the club but said they had made an "investment in France" by keeping the 2018 World Cup winner.

"(Keeping Mbappe) was a sporting decision rather than a financial one," he said.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / psg / Paris Saint-Germain / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

3h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

4h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

22h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

4h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

17h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

18h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature