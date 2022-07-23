'I want to start where Riyad bhai left off'

Although he made his debut six years ago, Nurul Hasan Sohan has become a regular feature in the team just recently. With Mahmudullah no longer being the captain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has selected Sohan as the captain for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

How did a 'not-so-regular' player like Sohan become the captain? It all started in the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL). He was instrumental in making Sheikh Jamal DC champions in the tournament, scoring 483 runs at 96.6 in eight matches. His performance in the DPL earned him a place in the team for the West Indies tour in all formats.

His recent form, experience of leading teams in domestic cricket and Mahmudullah's poor form contributed to BCB's decision of having Sohan as the captain.

The Business Standard's (TBS) Shanto Mahmud had a chat with the newly-appointed skipper about his individuals goals and challenges facing the T20I side.

You've been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining the national team. How are you feeling?

It's a great feeling. For me, it's a matter of pride to represent the country. Of course, being the captain of the team is a different feeling. I think it's a big challenge and I want to carry out the responsibility to perfection.

Was the announcement surprising or did you get some sort of a hint beforehand?

It wasn't surprising. In life, there is nothing to be too surprised about. I don't see life this way. For me, it's important to follow the process. I don't worry too much about the other things. I am up for anything the team wants me to do. It's not that I have achieved something very huge by getting the captaincy. As I said, it's a duty and I want to carry that out successfully.

As a captain, what's the first thing you want to do for the team?

[Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai has followed a process and built the team. So I don't have to build the team now. What I want is to make sure we play as a team. When I lead a team in domestic cricket, my focus remains to play as a team and convert the team into a family. Of course, everyone plays for the team and plays certain roles. My target in Zimbabwe will be to make sure we play as a team.

Did someone from the BCB contact you or take your opinion regarding the captaincy issue?

I didn't know anything about it. After the announcement, some of the journalists called me. Then the BCB contacted me and informed me of it. Apart from that, I don't know much. In fact, I don't have much interest in it. We in the team didn't talk about that as well. We spoke about cricket only. I am once again saying that I have been given a responsibility and I'll try my best to be successful.

Now that you've been given the captaincy, do you think you are good enough to be the captain permanently?

I don't have many expectations and I am not thinking too far ahead. I have been given the captaincy for three matches. It doesn't really matter to me whether I am the captain or not. I want to do what I think is the best for the team. I don't expect too much from life. If I can give my hundred percent as a player, I am more than happy.

It's a short series but you must have some plans as a skipper. Is it possible to bring any change to the team in this short time?

I have captained teams in the NCL, BCL, Premier League and BPL for some time. For me, it's always important to play as a team. There is not much scope for skill improvement. I think we have enough skills. Mental health is important. Also, the bonding between players is significant which we already have. The players are more professional here than in domestic cricket. If everyone knows their role well and plays as a team, we'll be able to bring good results.

Will we see something in these three games that will help us distinguish between your captaincy style of you and that of Mahmudullah?

[Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai used to lead teams in first-class cricket when I started out. It's not possible to bring overnight changes in three matches. I want to start where he left off as a captain.

What's the main duty of a captain to keep the team on track?

It's important to build the team in a way that the players play as a team. Man management and team selection are also important but for me, the most important thing is to grow the mentality of playing as a team.

Before the West Indies series, your place in the best XI wasn't certain. When you are yet to cement your place in the team, will captaincy put an extra pressure on you?

To be honest, I don't see it like that. I have earlier said that I don't expect too many things from life. I only want to stick to the process. When I was dropped from the team in 2018, I was disappointed. But now, the thing is crystal clear to me. I want to give my hundred percent in anything that I do so that I cannot question my sincerity later. If I considered captaincy a big deal, then it would put pressure on me. I have a great relationship with my team-mates. So I am not thinking that I have achieved something big [by getting the captaincy].

The team is young and a new-look one. Is a 3-0 result possible with this team?

Our target will be to bring good results. Before that, the coordination between the process and the other factors is important. The faster we can achieve that, the better we will perform.

What do you want to borrow from Mahmudullah's book of captaincy?

[Mahmudullah] Riyad bhai, Shakib [Al Hasan] bhai, Mushfiqur [Rahim] bhai, Tamim [Iqbal] bhai, Mashrafe [Mortaza] bhai - all of them have taken Bangladesh cricket to a great height. You cannot describe their contribution in words. Everyone has their own way of doing things. As a captain, I want to apply different things that I have learnt from different individuals.

It's difficult to handle a team full of young players. Do you find it challenging?

There are challenges everywhere. So I am not taking it differently. We have players who have played international cricket for the past few years. And I love challenges. Time will tell the rest.

Translated by: AHM Nayeem