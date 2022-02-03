Hasan Mahmud returns from England as Saifuddin heads there for treatment

03 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Hasan Mahmud returns from England as Saifuddin heads there for treatment

For better treatment, Hasan left for England on 25 January to consult a physician. He returned on Thursday after staying there for more than a week and now Mohammad Saifuddin, another fast bowler, is set to visit England to see the same physician.

Promising fast bowler Hasan Mahmud had been suffering from back pain for a long time but the origin of the pain remained unknown. Hasan received physiotherapy and started bowling at a 80% intensity. But the pacer knew that it was never going to be a long-term solution.

For better treatment, Hasan left for England on 25 January to consult a physician. He returned on Thursday after staying there for more than a week and now Mohammad Saifuddin, another fast bowler, is set to visit England to see the same physician.

Saifuddin too is suffering from an old back injury for which he could not take part in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The all-rounder wished to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as a batter but the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical team did not give him the green signal.

Saifuddin has been undergoing treatment since he sustained the injury but did not get the expected result which is why he is heading to England. Saifuddin is going to board a 10 pm flight on Thursday and leave for London. He is likely to return home on 7 February. The all-rounder himself confirmed the matter.

Saifuddin is waiting for the result after undergoing a Covid-19 test. Other formalities related to travelling are yet to be completed as well. "I have undergone a Covid-19 test and am waiting for the result. If I test negative and everything is alright, I will head to London for treatment tonight at 10 pm," said Saifuddin.

The CEO of the BCB Nizam Uddin Chowdhury also gave similar information. "If the formalities related to travelling are completed on time, Saifuddin will leave for London tonight," he said.

Hasan Mahmud, during his stay in England, consulted a specialist named Damien Feigh at Fortius Clinic in London. Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, BCB's chief physician, went with Hasan and stayed back. He will return home with Saifuddin.

Saifuddin's last appearance in international cricket was in the T20 World Cup last year against Sri Lanka. He sustained the injury in that match and has been away from action since then.

