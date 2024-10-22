If we give South Africa a target of 200, we'll win: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladeshi fast bowler Hasan Mahmud offered a simple yet realistic response when asked about Bangladesh's batting failures at the press conference after the second day's play, stating that "getting out isn't something we can control."

The right-arm pacer's straightforward words highlighted the harsh reality of Bangladesh's situation, as their batsmen struggled to stay at the crease. This was evident during the Mirpur Test against South Africa, where the hosts faced the threat of an innings defeat after just two days. Despite these challenges, Bangladesh remains hopeful of putting up a fight.

At the end of the second day, South Africa is comfortably in control of the Test match. After dismissing Bangladesh for just 106 runs in their first innings, the visitors posted a commanding total of 308, courtesy of centuries from Kyle Verreynne and contributions from Wiaan Mulder. South Africa now holds a first-innings lead of 202 runs. In response, Bangladesh has reached 101 for the loss of three wickets in 27.1 overs, still needing 101 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

The glimmer of hope for Bangladesh lies with opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim, who remain unbeaten. Joy, the top scorer in the first innings, is once again leading the way with 38 not out, while Mushfiqur has raced to 31 from 26 balls, hitting three boundaries. Much of Bangladesh's hopes rest on this partnership when play resumes tomorrow. To stay in the contest, both will need to play substantial innings and bat through at least three sessions.

Bangladesh's first innings collapse was swift, as they failed to halt the early wickets. The batsmen appeared to be mere temporary visitors at the crease, and the second innings began in much the same manner. Shadman Islam fell in the third over, followed by Mominul Haque, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 4 for 2. The early pressure was somewhat relieved by a 55-run stand between Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Shanto, though initially struggling against South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, adjusted and seemed to have settled in. But after facing 49 deliveries and hitting two fours and a six, the left-hander was dismissed for 23 by spinner Keshav Maharaj. Joy and Mushfiqur then guided Bangladesh through the rest of the day, putting together a 42-run partnership from 50 balls to provide some respite.

Despite the end-of-day partnership, Bangladesh's frustration remains evident. Across both innings, no batsman has taken significant responsibility. On the same pitch, South Africa's Kyle Verreynne played a crucial knock of 114 runs, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder added 54 and even tailender Dane Piedt chipped in with a useful 32.

The difference in batting between the two teams is stark. Bangladesh, playing in home conditions, has watched as the visitors mounted a comeback. When asked why their batsmen have struggled where South Africa's have succeeded, Hasan Mahmud replied, "We can't control getting out. I think we need to focus more on getting set and playing with more concentration."

Bangladesh remains 101 runs behind after both innings. To set a target for South Africa, they will need to score those runs and more. Hasan Mahmud remains optimistic, placing his faith in the partnership between Joy and Mushfiqur, as well as the remaining batsmen. He believes that if Bangladesh can set a target of around 200 runs, they can still win the match. At the press conference after the second day's play, Hasan said, "Joy and Mushfiq bhai are batting very well right now."

"Inshallah, tomorrow they'll try to bat for as long as possible, and the other batsmen should approach their innings with the same mindset, aiming for big partnerships. If we can give them a target of more than 200, we can definitely win, Inshallah," Hasan added. The pacer took three wickets in South Africa's first innings.

For Bangladesh to give South Africa a target of 200, they will need to score more than 300 more runs. This means the team that was bowled out for 106 in their first innings will need to post a total of over 400 in the second innings. Hasan is confident they can do it if they bat for three sessions."If we can bat for three sessions tomorrow, or even two and a half, I think we can get close to 400." When asked whether batting for three sessions is possible, he confidently replied, "Yes, it's possible."