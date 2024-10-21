Verreynne helps Proteas' lead grow on day 2 against Bangladesh

Half-centuries from Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder have put South Africa firmly in command as the visitors lead Bangladesh by 137 runs at Lunch on Day 2 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

South Africa reached 243-8 at the break, with Verreynne not out on 77 and Dane Piedt keeping him company on six.

The Tigers could claim only two wickets in the session, which were taken by pacer Hasan Mahmud in consecutive deliveries.

Resuming the day's play on 140-6, with a lead of 34, Verreynne and Mulder squashed Bangladesh's hopes of bowling out South Africa quickly as they batted deep into the session and put together a massive 119-run stand.

Hasan dismissed Mulder of 54 by edging him out to slip and then bowled out Keshav Maharaj for a first-ball duck in the very next delivery but that did little to change the complexion of the match.

With Verreynne still unbeaten, the Proteas would hope to extend their lead further and then test Bangladesh batters on a tricky surface.

Earlier on Day 1, Bangladesh were all out for a mere 106 after opting to bat first.