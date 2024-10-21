Verreynne helps Proteas' lead grow on day 2 against Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

Verreynne helps Proteas' lead grow on day 2 against Bangladesh

South Africa reached 243-8 at the break, with Verreynne not out on 77 and Dane Piedt keeping him company on six. 

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 01:02 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Half-centuries from Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder have put South Africa firmly in command as the visitors lead Bangladesh by 137 runs at Lunch on Day 2 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

South Africa reached 243-8 at the break, with Verreynne not out on 77 and Dane Piedt keeping him company on six. 

The Tigers could claim only two wickets in the session, which were taken by pacer Hasan Mahmud in consecutive deliveries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Resuming the day's play on 140-6, with a lead of 34, Verreynne and Mulder squashed Bangladesh's hopes of bowling out South Africa quickly as they batted deep into the session and put together a massive 119-run stand.

Hasan dismissed Mulder of 54 by edging him out to slip and then bowled out Keshav Maharaj for a first-ball duck in the very next delivery but that did little to change the complexion of the match.

With Verreynne still unbeaten, the Proteas would hope to extend their lead further and then test Bangladesh batters on a tricky surface.

Earlier on Day 1, Bangladesh were all out for a mere 106 after opting to bat first.

 

 

Cricket

Kyle Verreynne / South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

41m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

51m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

16m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

2h | Videos