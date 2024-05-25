Guardiola takes the blame as Man City blow history bid in FA Cup final

Sports

AFP
25 May, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:33 pm

Related News

Guardiola takes the blame as Man City blow history bid in FA Cup final

Guardiola's side failed to become the first team to win the Premier League and FA Cup in the same season for two successive years after a surprisingly tame performance at Wembley.

AFP
25 May, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola took the blame for Manchester City's shock 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup final as the boss admitted his game-plan backfired on Saturday.

Guardiola's side failed to become the first team to win the Premier League and FA Cup in the same season for two successive years after a surprisingly tame performance at Wembley.

City were well below the standards they showed during their blistering march to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rocked by first half goals from United teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, City could only get one back after the interval through Jeremy Doku's late strike.

City looked lethargic for long periods, but Guardiola said it was his tactical plan that was at fault rather than a post-title hangover.

"My game plan was not good. We were not in the right positions to attack them. It was my decision," he said.

"The players were focused. Tactically, it was not good. The players know it.

"It was a tight game, we gave away the first goal and the second we didn't close well enough.

"The second half was much better because we were more intense. We had the chances, unfortunately we scored a little bit late."

Guardiola conceded it was a frustrating way to end another memorable season for City, who have won the Premier League six times in the last seven years.

The Spaniard and his players will hold a title parade in Manchester on Sunday despite their Wembley woe and Guardiola wants them to enjoy the occasion.

"Congratulations to Manchester United. They are always a transition team. At the end they scored two goals and we couldn't score more," he said.

"It's disappointing, that's normal in a final but this season has been extraordinary, fighting for all the titles.

"Now we are sad but tomorrow we celebrate the incredible achievements we have done. Then we come back next season.

"We celebrated this week. When you get 91 points, it's because you win a lot of games. We have to be incredibly proud."

United's first FA Cup triumph in eight years could be the last time Erik ten Hag takes charge of City's neighbours amid reports he faces the sack regardless of the victory.

Guardiola paid tribute to Ten Hag, who has won two trophies in two years but oversaw United's lowest Premier League finish since 1990 this term.

"They had to take a decision, so I don't know. He's a lovely person, an extraordinary manager," Guardiola said.

"Of course winning the FA Cup is important to them."

Football

FA Cup / manchester united / manchester city / Pep Guardiola

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

14h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

3h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

4h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

5h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

1h | Videos