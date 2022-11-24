Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 03:05 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 03:11 am

Related News

Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele

Pele was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to their first World Cup title, scoring six goals. Gavi, 18, also secured the game's MVP award after becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas who was 19 when he netted against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 03:05 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 03:11 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spain midfielder Gavi's goal in his team's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday made him the youngest World Cup scorer since Brazil great Pele in 1958.

Pele was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to their first World Cup title, scoring six goals.

Gavi, 18, also secured the game's MVP award after becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas who was 19 when he netted against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.

"I'm happy for the accomplishments but what I really care is that we won and played a great game, let's move forward," Gavi told a news conference.

"Of course, it's an honour to be second in this list and it's something that makes me really happy."

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in the 74th minute with a sumptuous volley in off the post after a floating cross from Alvaro Morata.

Ferran Torres bagged a brace and strikes from four other players took Spain past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece tournament.

Barcelona's Gavi became the youngest player to represent Spain in November, 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he became the youngest Spanish player to score a goal for his country.

FIFA World Cup 2022

GAVI / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Spain Football Team / Pele / fifa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

14h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

16h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

19h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

6h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

6h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

7h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world