Former India cricketer Kambli booked for assaulting wife

The Bandra Police has booked cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting his wife Andrea in front of their two children under the influence of alcohol. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to the Bandra Police, the FIR was filed after Andrea approached them late on Friday night. The police said Andrea, in her statement, has alleged that Kambli was drinking liquor in their residence in the JWL Cooperative Housing Society at Bandra Reclamation and allegedly got abusive and violent.

"The complainant has said that Kambli threw the broken handle of a cooking pan at her, causing injuries to her head. He also tried to hit her with a bat but she managed to wrest it out of his hands, after which she immediately took both her children and left the house," said an officer with the Bandra police station.

Andrea subsequently underwent treatment at the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and then went to the police station, where she recorded her statement and also submitted a copy of the medical report.

"We have booked Kambli for voluntarily causing injuries with a dangerous weapon and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code," said the officer.

In 17 Tests, the former Indian batsman scored 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20. In 104 ODIs, Kambli scored 2,477 runs at an average of 32.59. He also scored two double centuries in his short Test career.

