'Football is my safe space from off-field setbacks'

Sports

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

'Football is my safe space from off-field setbacks'

The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for last year's Tokyo Olympics, leads the goal-scoring charts at the European Championship heading into Sunday's final against eight-times champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Reuters
31 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 02:14 pm
&#039;Football is my safe space from off-field setbacks&#039;

England forward Beth Mead described soccer as her "safe space" from setbacks off the pitch, saying she uses the sport as an escape from difficulties in her personal life and to bounce back from disappointments.

The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for last year's Tokyo Olympics, leads the goal-scoring charts at the European Championship heading into Sunday's final against eight-times champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

"Football is my safe space, a place for me to escape sometimes," Mead told British media on Saturday. "Probably watching me play football it's looked all fine and dandy as it has been going well. I've had difficulties off the pitch this year.

"I've used my football to get rid of the emotions that I've had off the pitch. I was frustrated at times last year and wanted to play better but it's easier said than done. You want to go on the pitch and do your best but sometimes things don't always go right.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and overthinking a lot of things. Enjoying it and playing freely has been the biggest thing that's helped me this year."

Mead and Germany's Alexandra Popp have scored six goals apiece at the Euros but the England forward tops the Golden Boot race thanks to registering four assists so far.

The Arsenal winger said she followed the England men's team at last year's Euros while the women's team were in Tokyo. Mead added she spoke to former Lionesses for advice but did not think at the time that she would be competing at Euro 2022.

"Last July I was at the point where I was a little bit disappointed with everything," Mead said. "I had a few good conversations with some England legends - Casey Stoney, Kelly Smith... I spoke to a few people.

"They told me to get my head down, work hard and get enjoyment back in my play again. All credit to them. Their advice made me feel great.

"I loved the (men's) final, the atmosphere was insane. It was a night that I remembered for a long time. I didn't think a year later I would be in a final at Wembley playing for my country but dreams can come true."

Football

Women's Euros / England Women's Football Team / Beth Mead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

How banks made millions from volatile dollar market

Now | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania