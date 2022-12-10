Whole of Africa behind Morocco: Walid Regragui

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:41 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Morocco coach Walid Regragui is confident his side will have the backing of the entire Africa when they take on Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday. Morocco stunned Spain on penalties in the Round of 16 clash after finishing top of their first-round group as they drew with Croatia and defeated Belgium and Canada.

"We have already achieved great things but we feel it's not enough, we want to go further," Regragui told a news conference on Friday.

"We've already proven all the data analysts wrong about Belgium's chance and Spain too. They all thought we'd lose to them."

However, Morocco has suffered an injury blow as their key defender Nayef Aguerd is a doubt for Saturday's game after a hamstring injury and other key players, like skipper Romain Saiss and midfield workhorse Sofyan Amrabat, are also carrying injuries.

"We're not going to hide it, we're tired," said the coach, who was only haned the job three months before the World Cup.

"But when you go this far in the tournament you have to count on everybody in the squad. So if Nayef cannot play then someone else will have to take his place. We won't be looking for excuses, we are here on a mission."

Regragui said several players had arrived in Qatar carrying injuries and niggles and been forced to play through them.

"You haven't seen Morocco at 100%, but mentally we are strong," he added.

The coach also felt the support at the stadium would again be key. Morocco have enjoyed passionate backing in all four of their games and Saturday is expected to be no different.

"The energy is fantastic. People are identifying with us. It has been great to see our people happy but for us the important thing remains a chance to write history," Regragui said.

Portugal will be a formidable opponent, he added.

"It's a big challenge against one of the best teams in the world. They could field two or three high quality teams at this World Cup," Regragui said of the depth in the Portuguese squad.

"They might be a bit fresher than our guys. I'm not sure if Cristiano Ronaldo plays but I hope he doesn't. He's one of the greatest ever and I'd be delighted if he didn't play against us."

