Argentina will look to counter-attack Netherlands: MacAllister

Argentina are up against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals. Argentina, who were knocked out in the Round of 16 in the last edition of the tournament, will look to have a deeper run in the tournament this time around.

The Lionel Messi-led team have put up strong performances after their shock loss against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the tournament. However, they have not played a team as strong and as unpredictable as the Netherlands. With recognised stars throughout their line-up, the Dutch are a strong team, who have the quality and the tenacity to turn into the wild cards in this competition.

Argentina striker, Alexis MacAllister, when asked about the team's chances against the Dutch said that the South American giants have come into the game with their own plans and will look to execute the same.

"Well, the truth is if you asked me before coming here (on whether we would reach quarterfinals), you can be sure I would have said yes. Our group came here very hopeful. We know what Argentina can deliver throughout the Word Cups, we have always had good teams with good players. Obviously, we always hope to go to the next stage so we can be at the top," the striker said.

"We know that they (Netherlands) have great players, a very clear idea of game. Obviously, we have our own ideas as well and we will work to counter them. We are working in the ideas that we have, we still have one training session to work and adjust details. In general, we must think in our own way, be aware of what we can do, be relaxed to play football and, if we do things right, everything will be ok," he further added.

