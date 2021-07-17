Evin Lewis' nine sixes mayhem leads West Indies to 4-1 series win against Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:07 pm

Related News

Evin Lewis' nine sixes mayhem leads West Indies to 4-1 series win against Australia

Evin Lewis scored 79 runs off 34 balls, including 9 sixes, to put the West Indies well on its way to its fourth win in the five-match series against Australia.

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 01:07 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran won his first toss of the series and decided to bat against Australia in the final Twenty20 match on Friday. Then opener Evin Lewis took over.

Player-of-the match Lewis scored 79 runs off 34 balls, including 9 sixes, to put the Caribbean side well on its way to its fourth win in the five-match series. Despite a late collapse, the West Indies scored its highest total of the series — 199 for eight.

Australia finished with 183-9 to give the home side a 16-run win. The visitors were looking strong in reply when they lost two wickets for five runs, including a spectacular one-handed diving catch at long-on by Fabian Allen to remove captain Aaron Finch for 34.

Andre Russell and Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets each for the West Indies.

Pooran added 31 to Lewis' dominant batting display and the West Indies were at 168-4 when they lost 4-25 before tailender Hayden Walsh Jr. hit a six to end the home side's innings. Andrew Tye made his first appearance on the tour and led the Australian bowlers with 3-37 while Adam Zampa and Mitch Marsh added two wickets each.

Australia, which won the fourth match after losing the first three, made four changes. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was also named for his first game on tour while Josh Hazlewood and Josh Philippe returned to the side. Mitchell Starc was rested and Riley Meredith, Dan Christian and Ashton Turner were also left out.

Phillipe opened and was out for 1 after four deliveries.

The teams will now play three one-day internationals at Bridgetown, Barbados. The first match is scheduled for Tuesday.

 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / West Indies V Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident