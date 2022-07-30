Everton fan awarded penalty kick in Dynamo Kyiv friendly for helping Ukrainian refugees

30 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 03:36 pm

Everton fan awarded penalty kick in Dynamo Kyiv friendly for helping Ukrainian refugees

An Everton supporter who travelled to the Ukrainian border to help to flee refugees following Russia's invasion of the country was invited to the pitch to kick a penalty during a pre-season match against Dynamo Kyiv.

The team and the Goodison Park crowd gave a warm welcome to Paul Stratton, who added an unofficial fourth goal to the hosts' 3-0 win over the Ukrainian side by converting the penalty.

Stratton in March and travelled to the Polish city of Przemysl -- close to the Ukrainian border -- with his brother to help refugees who had managed to flee the invasion, which Russia calls a "military operation."

Since February 24, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, the largest current human displacement crisis in the world, according to the United Nations Refugee agency. 

Everton host Chelsea on August 6 in their first league match of the 2022-2023 campaign after avoiding relegation last season with a 16th-place finish.

