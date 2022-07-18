England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes announces his retirement from ODI cricket

Sports

18 July, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:49 pm

Related News

England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes announces his retirement from ODI cricket

A statement released by Stokes read: 'I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. 

18 July, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 05:49 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international one-day cricket.

His final 50-over match in England colours will come against South Africa at Durham on Tuesday and the decision allows Stokes to concentrate on his role as England Test captain.

The 31-year-old all-rounder has represented his country 101 times in ODI cricket, the highlight being the astonishing unbeaten 84 that helped England beat New Zealand at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup final.

A statement released by Stokes read: 'I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. 

'This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

'As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

'Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all.

'It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

'I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.

'I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright.

'I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

'As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa.'  

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said: 'Ben Stokes has had an incredible international career in ODI cricket, culminating in his match-winning performance at the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

'I know this must have been a tough decision, but I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion.

'I'm sure that when we look back on Ben's career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus Tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come.

'It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term.'  

Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in Dublin in August 2011, making just three runs, and was a regular fixture in the team from 2013 onwards.

While the start of his tenure as England's Test captain has been a success, with a 3-0 series win over New Zealand and a victory over India, he has struggled for form in the recent ODI series with India, which England lost 2-1.

Stokes made scores of 0, 21 and 27 in the three matches with the bat and failed to take a wicket with the ball. 

Cricket

Ben Stokes / England Cricket Team / ODI Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

8h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

8h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

10h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

3h | Videos
What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

22h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

23h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership