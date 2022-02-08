Ebadot nominated for ICC Men's player of the month

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:39 pm

Ebadot nominated for ICC Men's player of the month

The 27-year old’s maiden five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh inflict a huge historic eight wicket win over the ICC World Test champions New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series last month. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been named among three nominees for ICC Men's player of the month award for January because of his heroic bowling performance at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui against New Zealand. 

The 27-year old's maiden five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh inflict a huge historic eight wicket win over the ICC World Test champions New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series last month. 

Ebadot Hossain came into the Test match with 11 wickets in 10 games after making his international debut against the Kiwis in 2019. In the first innings, Ebadot picked just one wicket for 75 runs but when the Kiwis batted for a second time, Ebadot Hossain delivered his career best performance, as the right-arm pacer dismissed Will Young, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell within a space of 11 balls to put Bangladesh on top at stumps on Day four.

The other two nominees are South Africa U-19 sensation Dewald Brevis, who recently was adjudged the player of the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup and his compatriot Keegan Petersen. Petersen's prowess with the bat steered his team to a series victory at home over a strong Indian side.

