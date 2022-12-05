Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr, agrees 200 million euros deal: Report

05 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 07:31 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

With Manchester United recently terminating his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two and a half year deal worth 200 million euros per season. The news has been reported by renowned Spanish outlet Marca ahead of the Portugal captain's FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture against Switzerland, scheduled for Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 37-year-old saw his Manchester United contract get terminated after a controversial bombshell interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. During the interview, he stated that he felt betrayed by the Premier League club, and also accused a few senior figures within the club for trying to force him out of Old Trafford. During the interview, he also criticised manager Erik ten Hag, and he was also suspended by him earlier in the season after he refused to come in as a substitute during a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in sensational manner during the summer transfer window in 2021, after spending 12 years in Madrid and Turin. He departed the English side after his first stint in 2009. On his return, he finished the season with 24 goals in all competitions, 18 of those being in the Premier League, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the league behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min. He was also named in the Premier League Team of the year, and also grabbed the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. Despite his inspirational performances, United finished in sixth position, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

On Ten Hag's arrival, the veteran saw himself relegated to the bench with the Dutch coach preferring Marcus Rashford as the solitary striker. Before the World Cup, Ronaldo scored only one goal in 10 2022-23 Premier League appearances and two goals in the Europa League. Meanwhile, he bagged two assists in the Europa League.

cristiano ronaldo / Portugal football team / manchester united

