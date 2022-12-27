Classy Newcastle go second, Lopetegui off to ideal start with Wolves

Reuters
27 December, 2022, 12:55 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 12:57 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Newcastle United stormed into second in the Premier League by outclassing Leicester City 3-0 away from home on Monday while Harry Kane overcame his World Cup penalty pain by helping Tottenham Hotspur recover to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui got off to a strong start in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers after his side came from behind to sink Everton 2-1 with a last-gasp goal and increase the pressure on Frank Lampard.

Elsewhere, Fulham eased to a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, who had two players sent off, while Brighton & Hove Albion earned a comfortable 3-1 win at Southampton.

Later on Monday, Aston Villa were in action against Liverpool, while leaders Arsenal host West Ham United.

Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood were all on target as Newcastle struck three times in the first half against Leicester to record their sixth successive win in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side have 33 points after 16 games, one more than third-placed Manchester City although the champions have two games in hand.

Fourth-placed Tottenham got off to a nightmare start at Brentford but yet again staged a comeback, Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scoring in the space of six minutes in the second half to cancel out earlier strikes from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.

It was Kane's first match since missing a penalty in England's quarter-final defeat to France in the World Cup and he showed that he had overcome that setback by scoring a thumping header.

Former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain manager Lopetegui saw his Wolves side fall behind to an early goal from Everton's Yerry Mina but they equalised through Daniel Podence in the first half then snatched all three points thanks to a Rayan Ait-Nouri strike deep in added time.

The victory pulled Wolves off the bottom of the table and into 18th on 13 points, one point and one place below Everton.

Southampton sunk to the bottom after their defeat at home to Brighton, who moved up to sixth.

