Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time

Sports

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:06 am

Related News

Chelsea win Women's FA Cup with Kerr strike in extra time

It is the 11th major trophy for Chelsea under Emma Hayes since the Briton took charge in 2012.

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea retained the Women's FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week.

City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr's opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert's screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.

It is the 11th major trophy for Chelsea under Emma Hayes since the Briton took charge in 2012.

The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at a wet Wembley with a header from Australian striker Kerr after a deep cross from Millie Bright. But, they were pegged back by a beautiful finish from City forward Hemp shortly before halftime.

Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert thundered a long-range effort in off the crossbar around the hour mark to retake the lead and that looked like it would be enough to win as the clock ticked down.

However, Gareth Taylor's City never gave in and in the 89th minute a long cross-field ball from City's Alex Greenwood was taken down well by Australian Raso who ran at goal and fired in the equaliser to take the game to extra time.

City pressed for a winner but were undone nine minutes into the first period when Kerr picked up the ball in her own half and ran at goal before seeing her shot take a big deflection off Greenwood and trickle in.

Chelsea then kept City at bay to win a second successive FA Cup in front of 49,094 fans, a record attendance for the final beating the previous mark of 45,423 set in 2018.

"I don't score goals like that but it's an amazing honour, Cuthbert told the BBC.

"I thought it was going to be a winning goal and it wasn't, Sam's was just as important, it took a deflection and it doesn't matter what the goal looks like as long as it goes in. If they go in like that at Wembley I'm happy.

"So many times this year we have been faced with adversity, Covid, injuries, we've had to use the squad. We used the squad today and I'm proud to end it on such a high."

Football

Sam Kerr / Chelsea Women's team / Chelsea FC / Chelsea Football Club / Chelsea vs Manchester City / FA Cup / Women's FA Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

9m | Brands
Shubhash and others like him found employment at a matka factory, located in Mymensingh district’s Haluaghat upazila. Photo: Mumit M

How matkas were saved from extinction thanks to the dried fish industry

1h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

21h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

1h | Videos
Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

Future of newborn baby genome sequencing: Good or Bad?

1h | Videos
What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

15h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists