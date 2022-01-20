Captaincy helps me become a better performer: Mahmudullah

"Our team is a star-studded one," said Mahmudullah. "But we have to deal with the pressure of expectations because of that. I am taking this as a challenge. Our team has the ability to do well and go deep into the tournament."

The Mahmudullah-led Minister Dhaka will be locking horns with Khulna Tigers in the second match of the opening day of the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20. Ahead of that match, Dhaka captain Mahmudullah said that the responsibility of captaincy helps him become a better performer. 

"Our team is a star-studded one," said Mahmudullah. "But we have to deal with the pressure of expectations because of that. I am taking this as a challenge. Our team has the ability to do well and go deep into the tournament."

Mahmudullah remarked that the toss will be an important factor especially in Mirpur. "Toss is always an important factor here because it helps you adjust with the conditions. But we have to make sure that we play good cricket and always be positive."

Mahmudullah practiced range-hitting and sent several balls outside the ground. When asked about that, he said, "More or less, everyone has sent balls outside the ground (laughs). But yes, you have to practice range-hitting when you bat at number five or six.

Mahmudullah will miss the services of the experienced Mashrafe Mortaza because of some injury issues in the initial few matches. Mahmudullah hopes that the veteran fast bowler will be available from the third match.

"Mashrafe bhai's presence would have enriched the pace department. His experience would have been really helpful given the conditions. We will probably miss him in the first two matches. Hopefully he will be available from the third match," said Mahmudullah. 

Andre Russell, the player of the tournament of the previous edition, will be part of the Dhaka team and will be a player to watch out for. "Russell's presence is a big plus for us. He can destroy any opponent any day. You can rely on such a player. Hopefully he will be in the mood tomorrow," Mahmudullah mentioned.

