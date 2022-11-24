Brazil's Rodrygo wants to end 20 years of World Cup 'suffering'

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 04:12 pm

Brazil's Rodrygo wants to end 20 years of World Cup 'suffering'

Rodrygo was one when Brazil won their last World Cup - in 2002 - and he is confident that he can deliver for Brazil and put an end to a "20-year suffering".

Brazil&#039;s Rodrygo wants to end 20 years of World Cup &#039;suffering&#039;

Tournament favourites Brazil will take on Serbia in their first game in the ongoing Qatar World Cup and their Real Madrid forward Rodrygo wants to end the two-decade long European dominance in the mega event.

Rodrygo was one when Brazil won their last World Cup - in 2002 - and he is confident that he can deliver for Brazil and put an end to a "20-year suffering".

"Man, we've been suffering for 20 years. I was crying when we lost in 2006," he wrote for the Player's Tribune.

Brazil lost to the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final as the latter scripted a magnificent come-from-behind win to make the semis.

"In 2010, I was in Osasco seeing people paint the streets green and yellow. Nobody was working. School? Forget it. It's not that I skipped school. There was no school. Even the teachers had fled."

The 2014 loss to Germany in the semi-final was one of the most tragic losses in Brazil's World Cup history and Rodrygo preferred "not to talk about it".

"In 2014, I watched it with my dad in Minas Gerais. I prefer not to talk about it. I'm not even going to say the result."

 

