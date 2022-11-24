Brazil's Rodrygo wants to end 20 years of World Cup 'suffering'

Tournament favourites Brazil will take on Serbia in their first game in the ongoing Qatar World Cup and their Real Madrid forward Rodrygo wants to end the two-decade long European dominance in the mega event.

Rodrygo was one when Brazil won their last World Cup - in 2002 - and he is confident that he can deliver for Brazil and put an end to a "20-year suffering".

"Man, we've been suffering for 20 years. I was crying when we lost in 2006," he wrote for the Player's Tribune.

Brazil lost to the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final as the latter scripted a magnificent come-from-behind win to make the semis.

"In 2010, I was in Osasco seeing people paint the streets green and yellow. Nobody was working. School? Forget it. It's not that I skipped school. There was no school. Even the teachers had fled."

The 2014 loss to Germany in the semi-final was one of the most tragic losses in Brazil's World Cup history and Rodrygo preferred "not to talk about it".

"In 2014, I watched it with my dad in Minas Gerais. I prefer not to talk about it. I'm not even going to say the result."