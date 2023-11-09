Boult ready to face 'India in front of 1.5 billion people'

Sports

AFP
09 November, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:48 pm

Related News

Boult ready to face 'India in front of 1.5 billion people'

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37 to play a pivotal role in his team's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four.

AFP
09 November, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:48 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's Trent Boult said Thursday "it doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people" as he counted down to their likely World Cup semi-final showdown in Mumbai.

Left-arm quick Boult returned figures of 3-37 to play a pivotal role in his team's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka that has virtually assured them a place in the last-four.

Rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to pull off miraculous victories in their concluding group games in order to knock New Zealand out of the semi-final reckoning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Kiwis would face undefeated India in Mumbai next Wednesday with South Africa playing Australia in Kolkata 24 hours later.

"We're going to be very clear with how we're going to tackle that game," said veteran fast bowler Boult.

"I think there'll be a lot of excitement and the prospect of that challenge. It doesn't get any bigger than taking on India in front of 1.5 billion people."

New Zealand, who have been runners-up in the previous two World Cups, have an edge over India in tournament match-ups with a 5-4 advantage.

They knocked out much-fancied India in the semi-finals in 2019.

"I can't speak on what they're thinking but from our point of view to play a World Cup in India and to come up against the host nation, a team that's red hot and playing good cricket at a great ground, you couldn't script it any better," added 34-year-old Boult.

Rohit Sharma's India have been unbeaten to top the 10-team table.

India, who last won the World Cup in 2011, faced a stiff challenge from the Kiwis in their league match which they won by four wickets in Dharamsala.

Boult said the conditions at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be different and the pressure will be on the hosts.

"Played India a lot of times. Quality players, know these conditions very well," said Boult.

"Hard to comment on what the conditions will be at Wankhede, but history suggests it's a good wicket.

"Very, very good players, but pressure does things to the best of players at any time."

Boult took three key wickets to rattle Sri Lanka after New Zealand elected to field first and bowled out the opposition for 171 in 46.4 overs.

With his first strike of skipper Kusal Mendis he reached 50 World Cup wickets to enter elite company including Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Starc, Lasith Malinga and Wasim Akram.

"Very proud, not something that I was ever targeting, but everyone loves World Cup cricket," said Boult.

"I've enjoyed playing with all the guys here. I've got very good friends in the team and we really help each other out. So nice to bring up 50 this afternoon and hopefully there will be a few more."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Trent Boult / New Zealand Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Icc cricket world cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

13h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

14h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

15h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

2h | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

3h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

4h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

5h | TBS Economy