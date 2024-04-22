Chapman inspires under-strength New Zealand’s shock T20I win over Pakistan

Sports

AFP
22 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:25 am

Related News

Chapman inspires under-strength New Zealand’s shock T20I win over Pakistan

The 29-year-old left hander smashed a 42-ball 87 to anchor New Zealand's chase of 179-run target in 18.2 overs against the much vaunted Pakistan bowling attack, silencing a packed 16,000 holiday crowd.

AFP
22 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:25 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mark Chapman hit a robust half century to help an under-strength New Zealand to a shock seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 29-year-old left hander smashed a 42-ball 87 to anchor New Zealand's chase of 179-run target in 18.2 overs against the much vaunted Pakistan bowling attack, silencing a packed 16,000 holiday crowd.

Shadab Khan (41) and Babar Azam (37) were the main contributors in Pakistan's 178-4 after the hosts were sent in to bat by New Zealand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tim Robinson hit 28 off 19 balls and Tim Seifert 21 off 16 to set the tone for New Zealand's chase. 

New Zealand were strongly-placed at 53-2 in the sixth over before Chapman and Dean Foxcroft (31) took over, adding a solid 117-run in a third wicket partnership to square the five-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan won the second game by seven wickets while the first match was washed out after just two balls -- both were also in Rawalpindi.

Chapman, whose only T20I hundred came at the same venue last year, clobbered four sixes and nine fours in his eighth half century in the format. He was ably supported by Foxcroft.

Pakistan skipper Azam brought spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi on in the 15th over with 61 to defend, but Chapman cracked two fours. He then smashed two sixes and two more fours off Naseem Shah's next over to bring the target down to 21 of 24 balls.

Fast bowler Abbas Afridi, 2-27, dismissed Foxcroft, but by then New Zealand were just nine away from victory. Chapman and Jimmy Neesham (six not out) reached the target with ten balls to spare.  

Earlier Shadab hit two sixes and four fours while Azam hit four fours and a six.

Opener Saim Ayub scored a 22-ball 32 and Muhammad Irfan Khan chipped in with a 20-ball 30 not out as Pakistan added 54 in the last five overs.

Azam and left-hander Ayub gave Pakistan a brisk start of 55 as the duo played some aggressive shots.

Shadab and Irfan boosted the innings with a brisk 62-run stand for the fourth wicket.

For New Zealand, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the best bowler with 2-25. 

The final two matches are in Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Both teams are preparing for June's Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

8h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

13h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

16h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

3h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

5h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

6h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

7h | Videos