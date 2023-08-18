Belgian midfielder Lavia joins Chelsea from Southampton

Sports

Reuters
18 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Belgian midfielder Lavia joins Chelsea from Southampton

The 19-year-old, who was linked with a move to Liverpool, has been signed for a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69.96 million), according to British media.

Reuters
18 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 04:26 pm
Photo: CFC
Photo: CFC

Chelsea have signed Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia on a seven-year contract from Championship side Southampton, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 19-year-old, who was linked with a move to Liverpool, has been signed for a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69.96 million), according to British media.

Lavia signed for Manchester City at 16 in 2020 but made just two appearances before joining Saints in July 2022 for 10.5 million pounds.

"I'm really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started," Lavia said.

"I can't wait to meet all my new team mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together."

The defensive midfielder made 34 appearances in all competitions for Saints, scoring once, but was unable to prevent Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

"He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age...," Chelsea's co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, said in a joint statement.

"We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign and in the coming years."

Football

Romeo Lavia / Chelsea FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country