Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele agrees 5-year contract with PSG in shock transfer

Sports

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele agrees 5-year contract with PSG in shock transfer

The 26-year-old had a 50 million euro release clause in his Barcelona contract, which unless triggered would rise to 100 million euros on 01 August, forcing the Parisiens to act quickly to get their man. While Dembele was a big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 in the Neymar transfer merry-go-round, injuries and health have kept Dembele from shining on the world stage.

Hindustan Times
31 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:09 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In another big transfer window deal, Frenchman Ousmane Dembele is slated for a return to his homeland after having agreed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and looks set to leave Barcelona for the French capital in the coming weeks.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the French team have agreed to a contract running through to 2028 in verbal talks with Dembele. The transfer comes after 6 seasons in Spain for Dembele, in which he never quite delivered the quality that was expected from him, but a fresh start in his home country might be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

The 26-year-old had a 50 million euro release clause in his Barcelona contract, which unless triggered would rise to 100 million euros on 01 August, forcing the Parisiens to act quickly to get their man. While Dembele was a big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 in the Neymar transfer merry-go-round, injuries and health have kept Dembele from shining on the world stage.

Nonetheless, Dembele is a supremely talented player who combines pace and directness with ability on both feet, and would be an asset to PSG as they look to replenish their ranks following the departure of Lionel Messi and the forthcoming sale of Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele will join Neymar, the player he was expected to replace as a 20-year-old in the summer of 2017, as the pair look to win the Champions League for Paris. Neymar is reunited with Luis Enrique, under whom he had great success in Barcelona, and Dembele will be hoping for a transformative spell in a less taxing league.

Dembele returns to France as a World Cup-winner, having last played in Ligue 1 with Rennes in 2015-16, a breakout season in which he scored 12 goals. Dembele is set to become the latest addition to a PSG side which has bolstered its attack with the additions of two other La Liga stars, Marcos Asensio and Lee Kang-In.

The deal has been put in place mere weeks after Dembele reportedly turned down a move which would have seen him join Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr, with the Frenchman preferring to remain in Europe, with the chance to improve and realise his potential in France.

PSG continue to chase an elusive Champions League medal, but Enrique has reportedly demanded even more imports into the club in a bid to achieve that goal. The 2015 treble-winner with Barca has already acquired the services of Lee, Asensio, and Lucas Hernandez, but will be in the market for a striker after reportedly losing out in a bidding war to Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund.

PSG are currently in Japan on their preseason tour, and will face Inter Milan in Tokyo on Tuesday in their next match.

Football

Ousmane Dembele / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

2h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

8h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

2h | TBS Stories
Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

3h | TBS World
What would happen if there was no moon?

What would happen if there was no moon?

5h | TBS Durbin

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September