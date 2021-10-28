Barca sack Koeman after defeat against Rayo, Xavi expected as replacement

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona manager after another La Liga defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

The 1-0 defeat came after an El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid at home in Camp Nou.

Following the defeat, fans had gathered around the Dutch manager's car where there was an altercation; Koeman's wife was also in the car with him him at that him.

The incident was officially condemned by the Barcelona board and they sent out an official message regarding that.

But this recent loss was the final nail in Koeman's tenure as manager as he leaves the club on 15 points from 10 games, six points leaders Real Madrid who have also played the same number of games.

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career," the club said in an official statement in their website.

Who will be the next manager of Barcelona remains to be seen, although former midfielder Xavi, who is the manager of Al Sadd is the leading candidate at this point.