Bangladesh win bronze in Bangabandhu Artistic Gymnastics

Bangladesh gymnasts today ended the day one of the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnasium Championship with some achievements as they won the bronze in the team event of the Men's (junior) All Around event.

It was a good day for the Uzbekistan who won individual and team gold medal in Men's (junior) women's (senior) event. While Uzbekistan female gymnast Miroshnichenko Anastsiya won gold in both individual and team event, his compatriot Inomov Izzatillo followed the suit in Men's (junior) event. Uzbekistan indeed won all four gold of the day one.

The Uzbek gymnasts Isomov Khomoyun, Boysarov Alisher, Inomov Izzatillo and Rustamov Musulmon scored 217:90 points to win the team gold. Indian gymnasts Nishant Ninad Karandikar, Pranav Mishra, Pranav Kushwaha and AAyush Amit and Khamkar won silver scoring 210:25 points while Bangladesh Gymnasts Prenthoi Mro, Rajib Chakma, Abu Saeed Rafi and Sajid Haque scored 196:50 points to win the bronze medal.

In the individual men's junior All Around event Inomov Izzatillo of Uzbekistan won the gold after scoring 73:95 points and his compatriot Alisher scored 71:05 points to win the silver. Indian gymnasts Nishant Ninad Karandikar won bornze scoring 70:6 points.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, president of the Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation (BGF), Shushil Prodhan vice-president of Nepal Gymnastic Federation and Pervej Alam, General Secretary of the Pakistan Gymnastic Federation distributed prizes among the winners.

Earlier, Uzbekistan female gymnast Miroshnichenko Anastsiya hogged the limelight by winning gold in both team and individual event.

Held at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium, Mirpur, Anastsiya today won the individual gold in the 'Women All Around" event, scoring 48:75 points. Her Uzbek compatriot Kahlilova Ominakhon scored 47:80 to win silver while Indian gymnast Karishma won the bronze with a score of 41:85 points.

She was also the part of the Uzbek teams which hit the scoreboard in the Vault, Uneven Bar, Beam and Floor event.

Comprised by Aripova, Dildora, Kahlilova Ominakhon, Jumabekova Giunaz and Miroshnichenco Anastasiya Uzbekistan team downed Indian Gymnasts comprised with Karishma, Papiya Das, Surabhi Prasanna Pasaria and Soumyashree Das, who won the silver, scoring 163:60 points. Sri Lankan gymnasts won the bronze with 109:55 points.

Miroshnichenko Anastsiya, who is looking for the Paris Olympic in her reaction after winning the gold in both individual and team events said, "It's a great feeling winning gold in both team and individual events. I am expecting to win all the events I will vie in this competition. Actually my target is to take part in the Paris Olympic in 2024."

Margarita Mamun, the 'Good Will Ambassador' of the championship distributed the prizes among the winners along with Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, vice-president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Rade Kizilgan, director of the Asian Gymnastic Union women's wing.