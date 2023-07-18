Bangladesh to tour New Zealand for white-ball series in December

Sports

Reuters
18 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to tour New Zealand for white-ball series in December

New Zealand kick off the home summer with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from 17 December, followed by three T20s against the Tigers.

Reuters
18 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

World champions Australia will play their first Tests in New Zealand in eight years following a T20 series in February, the countries' cricket boards confirmed on Tuesday.

Tim Southee's Black Caps will host the first Test in Wellington from 29 February, with the second and final Test in Christchurch from 8 March.

The nations' T20 squads face off in a three-match series starting in Wellington on 21 February.

Australia swept New Zealand 3-0 at home in the last Test series they played in 2019-20. The Australians also whitewashed the Black Caps 2-0 in their previous tour of New Zealand in 2016.

New Zealand Cricket also confirmed the team's home summer schedule against South Africa, with a two-Test series starting in Tauranga on 4 February followed by Hamilton on 13 February.

New Zealand kick off the home summer with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from 17 December, followed by three T20s against the Tigers.

They then host Pakistan in five T20s starting in Auckland on 12 January.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June