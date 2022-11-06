Bangladesh lose virtual quarter-final by 5 wickets, Pakistan reach semis

Pakistan have comfortably sealed a 5-wicket victory in Adelaide to reach the semis of ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They have a come-from-nowhere entry to the semi-final. That would have been more pronouncing if the tournament hadn't delivered them almost on demand.

Today's game was wobbly despite the start to the chase being stable.

Babar didn't look set but he spent time at the crease, got 25 off 33 in a low chase. Rizwan made 32 and ensured there were no wickets in the first ten. That was also because a catch was dropped off of Taskin's bowling by Nurul, the keeper, in his first over.

After the tenth over, Bangladesh created chances but luck wasn't as favourable as balls fell in no-man's-land areas and overthrows started costing them.

The stars for Pakistan were Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood, the former slaughtered and the latter steered the modest chase to a safe finish.

Talk about luck smiling on you. Well, it definitely smiled on Pakistan today not only in terms of the Netherlands' historic win, but also a few fifty-fifty calls in this game.

Edges falling safely, catches going down, a few decisions going in their favour.

But Bangladesh have only themselves to blame, having lost their way after a bright start.

They scored just 57 in their last 10 overs, finishing with just 127.

And then the keeper put down a straightforward chance third ball off Rizwan. It needed a disciplined effort in the field, but there were misfields, overthrows, no-balls, dropped catches. You can't do that with a paltry total to play with.

Bangladesh eventually end the T20 WC campaign with 4 points, just behind the Netherlands in the table due to negative NRR.

1:21 pm

Mohammad Haris' 31 off 18 balls has taken Pakistan to a comfortable position before he got out in the 17th over.

Pakistan now need only 7 runs to win from 18 balls.

1:09 pm

A brilliant piece of fielding by Litton keeps Bangladesh in the game.

Litton was quick at short cover, ran in and threw down the stumps from side-on.

Pakistan are 94 for 3 after 15 overs. They need 34 runs in 30 balls.

12:49 pm

Are Pakistan losing their way here?

They lost both openers in consecutive overs and all of a sudden they are 61 for 2.

Ebadot picked up the wicket of Rizwan, caught at point by Shanto.

They still need 66 runs in 51 balls.

12:43 pm

Nasum Ahmed has picked up the first wicket of the innings and provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh.

Skipper Babar Azam departs for 25. Pakistan are 61/1 and need 67 runs in 54 balls.

12:39 pm

Pakistan have bagged 56 from their first 10 overs without losing any wicket. The bowlers have kept things tight for Bangladesh but they desperately need a wicket.

Pakistan need 72 runs in 60 balls as Babar and Rizwan batting on 25 and 31 respectively.

12:27 pm

Bangladeshi bowlers are keeping things tight for Pakistan. They have given away only 38 runs from 7 overs, less than 6 runs per over at this point.

Apart from Shakib who conceded 11 in his first over, all three other bowlers have been economical.

12:13 pm

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have made a cautious start in their pursuit of 128 runs to reach the semis against Bangladesh.

Rizwan was lucky to survive a bullet as Sohan missed a dolly off Taskin's delivery in the first over.

Rizwan is batting on 19 and Babar has bagged 7 so far after 4 overs.