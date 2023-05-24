Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation president confident of team doing well in Asian Junior Championships

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's (BGF) president Sheikh Basher Ahmed Mamun expressed his high hope with his team's success in Singapore.



The Bangladesh Junior Gymnastics team will take part in the Asian Junior Gymnastics Championships scheduled to be held from 9-12 June in Singapore.



The team is expected to leave here for Singapore on 6 June.



"We're in a very tough group along with China, Japan and Korea in the tournament. As you know China, Japan and Korea are very tough opponents in gymnastics but I am very optimistic about this team's success and the gymnasts will achieve a place between one to third position and be able to bring one or two medals from the tournament."



"The coach is very confident with the gymnasts and upbeat to give equal level putting. He also assured us to bring something good for the team. The gymnasts always perform well in Singapore and hope this time they (gymnasts) will continue this trend again there," Mamun said.



"So, if nothing else happens, I am very positive something good will happen with the team," he said further.



Asked to comment about the junior gymnasts, who are going to participate in the tournament, the BGF's president said he had never seen anyone do this kind of performance before. So, it can be expected that they would win medal in Singapore.



Commenting about team's coach Cho Sung Dong, the high-profile coach from South Korea, Mamun said the coach is hundred percent perfect as he is very much disciplined and professional in his job. The coach is staying here for his personal attachment with the players because he loves these gymnasts.



Team's coach Cho Sung Dong said the team has improved a lot more than before with the bounty support of the Federation as well as its president as the boys have been practicing very attentively.



The biggest problem is that these boys have no previous experience of participating in international competitions. This two-day demonstrative competition was basically organized to dispel the metal fear before the big tournament because they are going to participate for the first time in the competition, said the coach.



He also hoped that his boys has good chance of reaching the final round, especially in the pommel horse, horizontal bar and vaulting events in the tournament in Singapore.



The coach expressed his high optimism with the young gymnasts in the future events.



He said: "Boys are very attentive with their tasks. Their average age is between 15/16 years. My main target is the Asian Games which will be held three years later. I am expecting a surprising result from there.



Countries like Japan, China and Korea usually participate in the Asian Games. They have dominated not only in Asia, but also in the whole world. Winning a medal competing with these countries is equivalent to winning a medal at the Olympics."



"If the boys play with a little focus and can follow my instructions, then we hope to get a good result and we can expect at least third place as a team. My only goal is to beat China at any cost," he said further.