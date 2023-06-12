Bangladesh's Rafil narrowly misses a medal in Asian Junior Gymnastics

The results of which were reflected in the Asian Junior level. Rafil Ahmed of Bangladesh was unfortunately deprived of a medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Competition (Junior U-17) after failing to finish third in the vaulting table event under tiebreaking rules. The 17-year-old Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) gymnast had to contend for fourth place in the finals of the vaulting table event at the competition held in Singapore today.

Although gymnasts are not very popular in Bangladesh, the scenario has changed a bit now, as the gymnasts of the country have started achieving success in the international arena due to the tireless efforts of the Bangladesh Gymnasts Federation's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed.
 
The results of which were reflected in the Asian Junior level. Rafil Ahmed of Bangladesh was unfortunately deprived of a medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Competition (Junior U-17) after failing to finish third in the vaulting table event under tiebreaking rules. The 17-year-old Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) gymnast had to contend for fourth place in the finals of the vaulting table event at the competition held in Singapore today.
 
Bangladesh qualified for the final from the top eight by playing the qualifying round. In the final of the vaulting table event, Bangladesh's Rafil and his Kazakhstan rival scored an equal 13.65 points. But, due to tiebreaking rules, the third place medal went to his Kazakhstan rival, while Rafil unfortunately finished fourth in the competition.
 
Forty-two gymnasts from 16 countries took part in the Junior Asian Artistic Gymnastics competition.
 
Earlier, on June 10 last, Rafil placed in the top eight with the highest points in the finals of the qualification round of the vaulting table event and, finally, he confirmed the third highest point in that fight.
 
China emerged top and the Philippines became second in this event. Kazakhstan won third position on the tiebreaking rules while Bangladesh finished in fourth spot.
 
But, Rafil was found happy with his performance at this competition. Talking to BSS through a video message, the promising gymnast said that he could not achieve such a good result, even though participating in several international tournaments before. He also termed this success as his best achievement of his career.
 
"I would like to thank the federation, BKSP, my coaches and seniors, who have always supported me .....I want to go further in this direction and want to bring laurels to Bangladesh," Rafil said.
 

