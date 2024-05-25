Bangladesh chief selector says he never expected such a start to the USA tour

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 09:51 pm

Photo: USA Cricket
Photo: USA Cricket

Bangladesh cricket team's tour of the United States of America (USA) has been a nightmare to say the least. They headed to the USA much earlier than most other teams in order to get used to the conditions by playing a three-match T20I seriea against the co-hosts USA.

But they probably never in their wildest imagination thought of getting beaten by the team ranked ten places behind Bangladesh, not once but twice. The board's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain, on Saturday, admitted that they did not expect such a horror start to the tour. 

"None of us ever expected that we have to start the tour like that," Ashraf told reporters at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. "But we will still have 12 days [before Bangladesh's first match]. They now need to come out of this situation. They know that it would become a distant memory if they do well in the World Cup."

On the World Cup squad, the chief selector said, "After speaking to the captain [Najmul Hossain Shanto] and coach [Chandika Hathurusingha], we decided to keep this squad."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

