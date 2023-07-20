Australia tail frustrates England to leave hosts short of time

Australia's tailenders put up some late resistance to leave England frustrated on day one of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford, with the tourists on 299-8 at close of play on Wednesday.

With Australia leading 2-1 in the five-match series, England must win in Manchester to stop their old foes retaining the Ashes, and with the weather forecast not looking favourable for the weekend, a quick success may be required.

As has been the case for much of this series, the momentum swung this way and that on Wednesday with Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh all looking set for a big score before England stemmed their progress.

With Australia seven wickets down with one and a half hours of the day to go, England were hoping to get some runs on the board themselves before the close, but only one more wicket fell to ensure the tourists will return to bat on Thursday.

Stuart Broad took two Australian wickets to move onto 600 in test cricket, with home favourite James Anderson, on his return to the England side, left frustrated, like the rest of his team.