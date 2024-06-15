England sweat on weather as rain delays must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia

Defending champions England were left with an anxious wait after a heavy downpour delayed the toss in their must-win T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Antigua on Saturday.

Anything other than a victory would see Jos Buttler's men knocked out, with Scotland joining already-qualified Australia in the second-round Super Eights before the two countries meet on Sunday.

England are currently two points behind Scotland but with a superior net run-rate that will be the tie-breaker if both teams finish level on points.

The title-holders inflicted an eight-wicket thrashing of Oman on Thursday as they chased down a target of 48 in just 19 balls -- the largest win in T20 World Cup history in terms of balls remaining.

But the game with Namibia, another non-Test nation, is England's last in a Group B where their opening match against Scotland ended in a washout before they suffered a convincing 36-run loss to Australia.

And with rain lashing the Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday ahead of a 1700 GMT scheduled start, England are in danger of suffering a no-result that would see them join fellow Test nations New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in suffering an embarrassing first-round exit.

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood caused a stir when he refused to rule out manipulating the run-rate system if it helped the Scots make the Super Eights rather than England.

But bad weather could yet render such talk irrelevant, with England facing the prospect of another early departure following a woeful defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India last year where they lost six out of nine games and failed to reached the knockout.