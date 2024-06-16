Australia knock Scotland out of T20 World Cup, England qualify for Super Eight

Marcus Stoinis made a powerful 59 off 29 to help Australia notch up a five-wicket victory against Scotland to keep their unbeaten record in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. More importantly, Scotland were knocked out of the tournament while defending champions England made the Super Eight on the back of their superior net run rate.

Photo: ICC
Marcus Stoinis made a powerful 59 off 29 to help Australia notch up a five-wicket victory against Scotland to keep their unbeaten record in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. More importantly, Scotland were knocked out of the tournament while defending champions England made the Super Eight on the back of their superior net run rate.

More to follow..

